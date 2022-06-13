Utility help available for NEMO residence amid rising temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - With inflation causing prices to skyrocket, families might be struggling to struggling to pay their bills.

Officials at NECAC said the LIHEAP and LIAW program are ways people can access utility and water bill relief.

Community services block grant director Linda Fritz said under the LIHEAP program, families can get up to $1200 to cover their cooling, heating, and electricity bills.

“With the high energy bills on the upswing, they’ll be coming next week so if someone’s interested they can contact our NECAC Offices in the area,” she said. “Come in and apply bring in social security cards, numbers, and copies of bills and your income, and we’ll try and get you eligible for the program.”

Ralls County service coordinator Stephanie Dunker said they have been noticing more people reaching out for help this year.

She said with the temperature increasing, along with food and gasoline costs rising as well, it’s hard for people to keep up with their bills.

“It really just gives somebody a little bit of wiggle room, gives them some breathing room,” she said. “It gives them a month to not have to stress about whether they are gonna have their lights on or their water on. They are gonna be able to provide for their family for one more month, let them save up, their income so they can get themselves and their family the things that they need.”

The program runs from June until the end of September. For those wanting assistance they can go to the NECAC website or reach out to their local NECAC office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.