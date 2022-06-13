UTVs, golf carts could become street legal in Carthage, Ill.

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - UTV and golf cart owners in Carthage could soon be allowed to ride their alternate vehicles on the streets.

UTV enthusiasts are advocating for an ordinance that would allow these vehicles to become street legal.

Mayor Jim Nightingale said that tomorrow’s City Council meeting will produce a final draft of the ordinance.

He also said that it’s not the people of the UTV committee that he’s concerned with.

“If people don’t abide by the ordinance, we’re going to spend a lot of time trying to enforce it,” Nightingale said.

“The people I’ve talked to that are on the committee I have no problem with.”

Current drafts of the ordinance would require UTVs and golf carts to be inspected, registered and insured.

Drivers must be 18 years or older.

Nightingale said he’s worried that those who don’t follow the ordinance will require more law enforcement.

“I know they’ll (UTV committee members) follow the ordinance to the letter of the law, but we have a lot of people that don’t and that’s my concern,” Nightingale said.

Nightingale said that City Council will vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, June 28.

Local golf carts dealers say they’ve seen a spike in cart sales in hopes to save gas.

Golf carts typically sell new for anywhere between $7,000 and $9,000. If you want one, but new golf carts are out of your budget, used golf carts are a great alternative.

Used golf carts can cost as low as $2,000, but on average, they go for around $5,000. For more information on the pricing of golf carts click here.

A representative at TNT Golf Car & Motorsports, at 930 Maine Street in Quincy, said that golf carts run for around 45 to 50 miles on an electric battery at a speed of 23 to 25 mph.

