Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 14th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Jacob Orth

Lois Aker

Duane Smith

Robbie Whiles

Nick Wisehart

Jeanne Yingling

Destiny Cantrell

Cole Furhman

Zoey Bates

Justin McDade

Kipton Kissinger

Kay Easley

Emeri Jane

Darren Richie

Madison Pfaffe

Kynzler Campbell

Kason Reiner

ANNIVERSARIES

James & Sandy Lochman

Mark & Melaine Tretter

Guy & Joyce Emerick

Tom & Mavis Jefferson

Jason & Jenny Sorrells

Gary & Vickie Hilgenbrink

Kent & Maxine

LeMar & April Kelly

Josh & Sarah Beck

Victon & Ashley Bethel

Vic-Tawn

Jim & Barb Nauert

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 14, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 13th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 12th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 13, 2022

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 13, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 11th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 10th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 9th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 9, 2022

Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 8th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 8, 2022

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 8, 2022