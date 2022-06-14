Advertisement

Heat Wave Continues Wednesday

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The heat wave baking the Midwest in near record temperatures will continue on Wednesday, with highs once again climbing into the mid 90′s with feel like temperatures over the 100 degree mark. Humidity on Wednesday will be slightly lower, but the general trend of hot and humid conditions will continue.

Wednesday evening a cold front will begin to approach the region, which will introduce the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Given the hot and humid conditions, the atmosphere will be ripe for strong storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with a level 1 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms for all of the Tri-States. Parts of Scotland, Clark and Lee counties have also been highlighted in a level 2 of 5 risk.

Gusty winds will be the main threat from any storms that develop. The cold front will struggle to move South on Thursday, meaning Thursday night there could be another round of thunderstorms, although likely not as strong as Wednesday night’s storms. Slightly cooler air will wait to move in until Thursday night into Friday, with humidity levels dropping and temps dropping into the upper 80′s to low 90′s. This is still above average, but cooler than the last few days.

