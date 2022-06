Hospital Report: June 14, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Richard L. Askew, 65, of Hannibal, MO. passed away June 13 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Judy Elaine Seeley, age 78, of Quincy, died on June 12 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Nelda “Lorraine” Percival, 77, of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Roach, MO, passed away June 10 at Levering Regional Healthcare Center in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Carl M. Zupan, 87, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away June 13 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Margie E. “Mitzi” Nicholson, age 64, of Quincy, died June 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Dakota & Olivia Beckett of Hannibal, MO...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.