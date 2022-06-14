Advertisement

Local experts give garden care tips as temperature rise

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With a heat wave moving into the Tri-States, local garden experts are weighing in on how you can keep your home green.

Those at Bergman Nurseries say a couple days of heat aren’t a big deal but prolonged heat can take a toll especially on newer plants or grasses that don’t have a deeply established root system.

Co-owner and president Todd Friye said hydrangeas, annuals and containers in the sun might need to be watered every day, possibly even two times a day.

“Early morning is best or later in the evening,” he said. “If you’re watering in the evening, you really don’t want the foliage to get wet, that can bring about fungus if the leaves stay wet all night long.”

Friye said afternoon waterings should be a bottom water and not on the foliage as water droplets trapped on the leaves can act as a magnifying glass and burn the plant.

“Things that are in full sun with large leaves are going to wilt in the afternoon,” he said. “Doesn’t mean they’re going to die but those are the types of plants that are going to need some extra water maybe in the afternoon.”

