Local mental health treatment center reacts to new Illinois law

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at one Quincy mental health treatment center said they are hoping a new state law can help them boost the number of trained professionals on their staff.

The law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday seeks to grow the state’s mental health workforce.

The Illinois Department of Human Services division of mental health will now award new grants and contracts to help improve training for people hoping to become behavioral health professionals.

Transitions of Western Illinois development director Barabra Chapin said it’s vital their facility has the trained professionals to deal with the rising demand for mental health treatment they’ve been seeing in the community.

“If you get a call from a person who needs mental health services and they have to wait weeks or even months to get in, it’s very likely that they will never come back into services,” Chapin said. “We have had an open intake system for years so that if a person calls we will get them in right away.”

She said community mental health organizations are always competing with private organizations for licensed providers.

Chapin said they have programs that allow college students or people who need hours to get their licenses to work at Transitions, but the money for the training comes out of their pocket. She said grants and contracts would open up opportunities to expand their operation, allowing them to put more licensed staff members in the field.

“You’d take more students who are coming right out of school and providing them the training they need would be an incentive to do that,” Chapin said.

The law allows psychologists, therapists, social workers, and crisis counselors to reactivate their licenses if they have been out of the industry for less than five years and are in good standing. It also allows advanced practice registered nurses to conduct psychiatric visits with patients if a physician is not available.

The state will also now have a recovery and mental health tax credit for qualified employers who hire people recovering from substance use disorders or mental illness.

