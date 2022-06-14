New London city council votes to apply for more water infrastructure project funding

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London, Missouri is one step closer to replacing its outdated water infrastructure.

Monday night, the city council voted to move forward with a new application for funding to pay for the project.

The water pipes have not been replaced since the 1950s, and some fire hydrants don’t work. The northeast side of town faces a lot of water main breaks.

“We had a structure fire probably a month or so ago on a trailer home,” said New London Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Sheldon Ward. “We had to call in other departments. We had a truck that didn’t run, our main water truck, and we still had to hook to a fire hydrant, and within minutes, we lost all pressure coming to the truck.”

He said they have faced issues with the city’s old water infrastructure, especially with some fire hydrants.

“Some of them won’t even open up. The city water guys have went around and marked them all for us- the ones not to use,” Ward said.

Fire hydrants painted black on top do not function. If they are painted red, they work.

The city wants to replace outdated fire hydrants as well as old water pipes, which is why they are applying for funding. The project is estimated to cost around $3 million.

Mayor Mary White said the city chose Mark Bross with Klingner and Associates to engineer the project. He recommended the city apply for American Rescue Plan funds through the Department of Natural Resources. They could potentially get up to $5 million.

The council voted to move forward with the application process. Applications close in July.

“This is the time to do it. We have discussed it [for] five, ten years but there was no way to pay for it. We are hoping that this will be a way to pay for it,” said White.

Also at city council Monday night, the Ralls county commissioners asked the city to consider connecting water city lines to a trailer park near Love’s gas station.

White said that would require the city to annex the area. She said she does not see the city taking the project at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.