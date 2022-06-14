Police to add more enforcement on Lind Street because of speeding drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeowners between the 12th and 18th Lind Street area are concerned about constant speeding in the area and want city officials to do something about it.

Christina Meyers has a one-year-old and said many kids play in the neighborhood.

“It’s sad because most of the people that I see are people who live here in the neighborhood. I recognize their cars, they know which houses have kids and they just zoom right on by whether there’s children out here playing or not,” Meyers said.

Josh Rice said there are no stop signs from 13th and Lind to 18th and Lind.

“So we get people that’ll come flying through here going one way or flying down the other way. In the winter time, we even get the city trucks, when it’s too busy on chestnut, they’ll come flying down through here,” Rice said.

The city’s traffic commission met Monday night to discuss their options.

Chairman Interim Chief Adam Yates said the police department has a device out there tracking exactly how and when drivers are moving.

“It give us the ability to look at that and gage how we’re going to try and fix the problem based on the information that’s out there as far as what’s actually going on,” Yates said.

He said unfortunately the computer to process the device’s data is down because of the city’s cyber attack from a month ago.

“We’re going to work with our it department to try and get that computer back up and running so that we can pull that data of the module that we have and take a look at it,” Yates said.

Meyers and Rice said they just want something to be done, but they’re not sure if adding signs is the best solution.

“Nobody pays much attention to signs,” Rice said. “If it was just recognized that look, if you’re flying through here, you’re at least going to be ticketed, it would be nice.”

The commission voted to table this issue for a month to give them time to look over the data from the speeding study.

In the meantime, Yates said the police department will put in one of their digital speed signs so drivers can see how fast they’re going and maybe slow down.

He said when they can more officers will patrol and enforce the speed limit in the area as well.

The commission also reviewed an aldermen referral for a “child at play” sign that would be placed near 14th and Donlee Street.

City Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the engineering department denied the recommendation because it’s against the state law.

Bange said Illinois Department of Transportation studies show that more kids play in the street and more parents let their guards down when these signs go up.

Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said the city hasn’t put these types of signs up in the last 9 years and any old signs still up should be taken down.

