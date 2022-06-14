Quincy city council appoints multiple positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as city projects.

Eleven aldermen voted yes and Alderman Mike Farha voted no to approve the appointment of Jeffrey Conte as the Director of Public Works and Steve Bange as Engineering Manager.

Farha said he is okay with who was appointed, but not in favor of filling a position that was vacant for decades.

Aldermen voted with six no’s, five yeses and one present. Mayor Mike Troup broke the tie and voted in favor of a resolution to approve nearly half a million dollars for 7th Ward capital improvement projects that would include concrete work for several alleys, repair of a curb and work on a drainage issue.

The council also voted in favor of several resolutions approving nearly $133,000 of funding for the Quincy Regional Airport.

Two aldermen were absent.

