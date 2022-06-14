Some counties upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory continues for portions of the Tri-States. These counties are shaded in orange in the image below. Counties shaded in hot pink have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and the disabled. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Pets need to be brought inside. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect. (maxuser | WGEM)

It is another very warm and muggy morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s with heat index values for most in the mid to upper 80s. Through the day we will have plentiful sunshine and continued breezy winds out of the south. This will lead to even hotter temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values of 100° to 107°. We will be getting fairly close to the record high for today which stands at 99° set back in 1922. As we head into tonight, we will get little relief again. Lows will be warm again, in the 70s. The humidity will continue into tonight as well.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid yet again. We are looking to have sunshine, with just some thin upper-level clouds from time to time. Winds will continue to be a little breezy, coming out of the south. Highs will be in the mid 90s again. Feels like temperatures will range from 100° to 105°. Through the day tomorrow, we will be waiting on a cold front to arrive. This front will not arrive until after 7 PM / 8 PM. As it moves through, showers and thunderstorms are looking possible. Some of these storms look to weaken as they head our way, with the higher rainfall totals looking possible for the northern tier. With some decent instability (fuel for the storms) there may be just a few storms on the strong to severe side. Large hail and strong gusty winds would be the primary threats. Through the rest of the night, the storms will weaken and clear out of the area.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.