Special Olympics law enforcement torch run returns after hiatus

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a two-year break forced on them by the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officials from across the area helped carry the torch Tuesday morning for Special Olympics.

Runners started at St. Dominic School and ended at the Transitions of Western Illinois facility on 48th Street, 1.5 miles and 30 minutes later.

Members of the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police then had lunch with 10 of the athletes.

Transitions Developmental Disabilities Director Lacey Eaton said she is glad to see the event up and running again as it is an event the athletes always look forwards to.

“They have the opportunity to see community members and police officers who they look up to overcoming challenges and barriers and exerting themselves to do this run and this is something they are asked to do every single day in their day to day lives,” she said.

Organizers said the event raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics Summer Games. Opening ceremonies will take place Friday in Normal, Illinois.

