Advertisement

Special Olympics law enforcement torch run returns after hiatus

Law enforcement Special Olympics torch run returns after hiatus
Law enforcement Special Olympics torch run returns after hiatus(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a two-year break forced on them by the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officials from across the area helped carry the torch Tuesday morning for Special Olympics.

Runners started at St. Dominic School and ended at the Transitions of Western Illinois facility on 48th Street, 1.5 miles and 30 minutes later.

Members of the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police then had lunch with 10 of the athletes.

Transitions Developmental Disabilities Director Lacey Eaton said she is glad to see the event up and running again as it is an event the athletes always look forwards to.

“They have the opportunity to see community members and police officers who they look up to overcoming challenges and barriers and exerting themselves to do this run and this is something they are asked to do every single day in their day to day lives,” she said.

Organizers said the event raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics Summer Games. Opening ceremonies will take place Friday in Normal, Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
Dalton Culp Sentenced
Hannibal man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing firearms
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings thousands to Quincy
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test

Latest News

Hospitals see uptick in patients experiencing heat-related illnesses
Hospitals see uptick in patients experiencing heat-related illness
Sheriff
Hancock County voters to decide between Boley, Duffy for sheriff
Automated Meter Reader
Winchester to install automated meter readers to cut gas and water costs
Rising electric bills
Winchester city officials, businesses, express concerns over possible spike in energy bills