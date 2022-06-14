Advertisement

WGEM News awarded for journalistic excellence

MBA Award for Complete Newscast
MBA Award for Complete Newscast(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Broadcasters Association awarded WGEM News with 10 awards at its annual banquet held Saturday at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

WGEM News swept the most-coveted award category – Best Newscast – with WGEM News at Six and WGEM News at Ten both receiving awards. The newscasts were part of this past winter’s weather coverage.

The news team also received a Breaking News award for coverage of a snowstorm last winter.

“Our journalists are dedicated to informing our Northeast Missouri viewers of important information that matters to them,” said WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney. “Our coverage of Breaking Weather is just one example of that commitment, and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Additionally, WGEM News Today anchor Blake Sammann was recognized for his work on the morning newscast, and the WGEM Sports team was awarded for their football coverage.

WGEM also swept the Promotion category, with two awards recognizing promotion of the station’s daily news stories and its news drone.

The station was also recognized for its community service, receiving first place awards in Documentary/Public Affairs for the Down Country 10th Anniversary special, in Public Service Announcement for the WGEM Summer Safe program, and in Station Sponsored Community Event for WGEM Bucket Blitz.

“We believe in using our strong news department to give back to the community,” WGEM Marketing Manager Shawn Dickerman said. “Bucket Blitz and Summer Safe are just two examples of how we do that.”

“Our broadcasters continue the proud tradition of serving the citizens of our great state with immediate, trusted, local sports, news and entertainment. We are honored to be able to recognize their achievements,” said Missouri Broadcasters Association President and CEO Mark Gordon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
Dalton Culp Sentenced
Hannibal man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing firearms
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings thousands to Quincy
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy city council appoints multiple positions
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test

Latest News

IDPH announced its renewed agreement with SHIELD Illinois on Tuesday, June 14. (Source:...
IDPH to offer free covidSHIELD tests for Ill. public schools
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for school safety
Gas Prices
How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week