WGEM News awarded for journalistic excellence

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Broadcasters Association awarded WGEM News with 10 awards at its annual banquet held Saturday at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

WGEM News swept the most-coveted award category – Best Newscast – with WGEM News at Six and WGEM News at Ten both receiving awards. The newscasts were part of this past winter’s weather coverage.

The news team also received a Breaking News award for coverage of a snowstorm last winter.

“Our journalists are dedicated to informing our Northeast Missouri viewers of important information that matters to them,” said WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney. “Our coverage of Breaking Weather is just one example of that commitment, and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Additionally, WGEM News Today anchor Blake Sammann was recognized for his work on the morning newscast, and the WGEM Sports team was awarded for their football coverage.

WGEM also swept the Promotion category, with two awards recognizing promotion of the station’s daily news stories and its news drone.

The station was also recognized for its community service, receiving first place awards in Documentary/Public Affairs for the Down Country 10th Anniversary special, in Public Service Announcement for the WGEM Summer Safe program, and in Station Sponsored Community Event for WGEM Bucket Blitz.

“We believe in using our strong news department to give back to the community,” WGEM Marketing Manager Shawn Dickerman said. “Bucket Blitz and Summer Safe are just two examples of how we do that.”

“Our broadcasters continue the proud tradition of serving the citizens of our great state with immediate, trusted, local sports, news and entertainment. We are honored to be able to recognize their achievements,” said Missouri Broadcasters Association President and CEO Mark Gordon.

