WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 13) Cathy Monroe Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program And Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder Offers Insight On The Success Of This Weekends Racing At South Park

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Softball Program now has a new leader ready to take over the helm and lead the Hawks into a new era on the Great Lakes Valley Conference dirt in 2023. Missouri S&T former head coach Cathy Monroe has been selected to take over as the 10th head coach in program history. We’ll have the latest on the new head coach who is headed to QU after spending the last 7 seasons guiding the Lady Miners in Rolla, Missouri.

The high school baseball and softball season in Iowa continues during the summer months. right now a number of Tri-State programs, who call Lee County home, are in action both on the diamond and the dirt. We’ll have an update...

The 2022 Quincy Grand Prix of Karting has come to a close after an exciting weekend of racing at South Park. The races drew fans to “The Gem City” by the thousands once again this year, and the drivers from across the country, as well as the Tri-States, went all out on the track as they tried their best to win a few checkered fans as well as prize money. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with longtime Grand Prix President Terry Traeder at South Park earlier today to get a final account of just how many race teams were in the local sports spotlight this year.

