Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 13) Cathy Monroe Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program And Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder Offers Insight On The Success Of This Weekends Racing At South Park

Prep Baseball & Softball Seasons Roll On In The Hawkeye State
New Head Coach Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program
New Head Coach Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Softball Program now has a new leader ready to take over the helm and lead the Hawks into a new era on the Great Lakes Valley Conference dirt in 2023. Missouri S&T former head coach Cathy Monroe has been selected to take over as the 10th head coach in program history. We’ll have the latest on the new head coach who is headed to QU after spending the last 7 seasons guiding the Lady Miners in Rolla, Missouri.

The high school baseball and softball season in Iowa continues during the summer months. right now a number of Tri-State programs, who call Lee County home, are in action both on the diamond and the dirt. We’ll have an update...

The 2022 Quincy Grand Prix of Karting has come to a close after an exciting weekend of racing at South Park. The races drew fans to “The Gem City” by the thousands once again this year, and the drivers from across the country, as well as the Tri-States, went all out on the track as they tried their best to win a few checkered fans as well as prize money. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with longtime Grand Prix President Terry Traeder at South Park earlier today to get a final account of just how many race teams were in the local sports spotlight this year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ONLINE: A Family Of Racers Come Together At The Quincy Grand Prix And Results In A Personal Victory For Their Children

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
The Scott Family Come Together For Son And Daughter

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 12th, 2022) Championship Sunday At The Grand Prix Of Karting Had A Memorable Day In South Park; Jeff Dolian, Tony Neilson, And Phillip Smith Each Collect Two “Gussies”

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Close Finishes, Personal Victories, And Tons Of "Gussies" To Hand Out

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of June 12th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Will Be Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Brown County’s Maverick Henry And His Insane Grab At The Class 1A State Championship

Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner is Brown County's Maverick Henry!

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (June 11) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Gets Of To A Fast Start At South Park And Brown County Baseball Hornets Standout Gabe Blakeley Receives A Top Honor

Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Welcomes Race Fans To South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 10) “Sports Extra” Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Officials Present “Gussie Award” To Stan & Maroline Long And Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders Improve To (5-4) On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt

Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Officials Ready For A Big Weekend Of Exciting Racing At South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 10) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Set To Get Underway This Weekend At South Park And The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk Prepare To Return To The Dirt On Saturday In The Hawkeye State

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Countdown Rolls On At South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9)

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9) Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To Fort Madison On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The QHS Youth Basketball Camp Continues To Attract Area Youngsters To Blue Devil Gym

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Return To Action On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond Against The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 9)

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT