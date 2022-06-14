WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 13) Fort Madison Bloodhounds “Track Down” A Win On The Baseball Diamond Against Burlington And The Lady Crusaders Of HTC Fall To Defeat On The Dirt At Home Against Cardinal
Monday, June 13, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Burlington 4
Fort Madison 5
Keokuk 10
Washington 12
IGHSAU Softball
Burlington 3
Fort Madison 4
Game 2
Burlington 8
Fort Madison 9
FM: Lady Bloodhounds Scored 4 Runs In The 1st Inning
FMHS Finished With 14 Hits In Game 2
Game 1
Cardinal 11
Holy Trinity Catholic 1
Game 2
Cardinal 16
Holy Trinity Catholic 0
Central Lee 17
Danville 0
CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (10-4) On The Season
GM 1
Keokuk 2
Washington 3
KHS: Rachel Moore (2-For-4) / RBI
Ada Wood ( 6 IP / 1 ER / 9K / RBI )
GM 2
Keokuk 0
Washington 7
KHS: Rachel Moore (2-For-3) / 2B
KHS: Gracie Thompson ( 5 IP / 2 ER / 3K )
KHS: Lady Chiefs Now (4-12) On The Season
NBA Finals
Game 5
Boston Celtics 94
Golden State Warriors 104
GS: Andrew Wiggins (26 Points / 13 Rebs )
GS: Stephen Curry (16 Pts) / “0″ 3-Pointers vs. Boston
BC: Jayson Tatum (27 Pts / 10 Rebs )
Warriors Lead Series (3-2)
Game 6 Set For Boston On Thursday At 8:00 PM
