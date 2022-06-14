Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 13) Fort Madison Bloodhounds “Track Down” A Win On The Baseball Diamond Against Burlington And The Lady Crusaders Of HTC Fall To Defeat On The Dirt At Home Against Cardinal

Prospect League: Quincy Gems Set To Face Cape Fear On The Road In 24 Hours
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Beat Burlington On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Beat Burlington On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, June 13, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Burlington 4

Fort Madison 5

Keokuk 10

Washington 12

IGHSAU Softball

Burlington 3

Fort Madison 4

Game 2

Burlington 8

Fort Madison 9

FM: Lady Bloodhounds Scored 4 Runs In The 1st Inning

FMHS Finished With 14 Hits In Game 2

Game 1

Cardinal 11

Holy Trinity Catholic 1

Game 2

Cardinal 16

Holy Trinity Catholic 0

Central Lee 17

Danville 0

CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (10-4) On The Season

GM 1

Keokuk 2

Washington 3

KHS: Rachel Moore (2-For-4) / RBI

Ada Wood ( 6 IP / 1 ER / 9K / RBI )

GM 2

Keokuk 0

Washington 7

KHS: Rachel Moore (2-For-3) / 2B

KHS: Gracie Thompson ( 5 IP / 2 ER / 3K )

KHS: Lady Chiefs Now (4-12) On The Season

NBA Finals

Game 5

Boston Celtics 94

Golden State Warriors 104

GS: Andrew Wiggins (26 Points / 13 Rebs )

GS: Stephen Curry (16 Pts) / “0″ 3-Pointers vs. Boston

BC: Jayson Tatum (27 Pts / 10 Rebs )

Warriors Lead Series (3-2)

Game 6 Set For Boston On Thursday At 8:00 PM

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 13) Cathy Monroe Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program And Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder Offers Insight On The Success Of This Weekends Racing At South Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Now Have A New Head Softball Coach Set To take Over The Reins Of The Program

Sports

ONLINE: A Family Of Racers Come Together At The Quincy Grand Prix And Results In A Personal Victory For Their Children

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
The Scott Family Come Together For Son And Daughter

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 12th, 2022) Championship Sunday At The Grand Prix Of Karting Had A Memorable Day In South Park; Jeff Dolian, Tony Neilson, And Phillip Smith Each Collect Two “Gussies”

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Close Finishes, Personal Victories, And Tons Of "Gussies" To Hand Out

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of June 12th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Will Be Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Latest News

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Brown County’s Maverick Henry And His Insane Grab At The Class 1A State Championship

Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner is Brown County's Maverick Henry!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (June 11) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Gets Of To A Fast Start At South Park And Brown County Baseball Hornets Standout Gabe Blakeley Receives A Top Honor

Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Welcomes Race Fans To South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 10) “Sports Extra” Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Officials Present “Gussie Award” To Stan & Maroline Long And Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders Improve To (5-4) On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt

Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Officials Ready For A Big Weekend Of Exciting Racing At South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 10) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Set To Get Underway This Weekend At South Park And The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk Prepare To Return To The Dirt On Saturday In The Hawkeye State

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Countdown Rolls On At South Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9)

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9) Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To Fort Madison On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The QHS Youth Basketball Camp Continues To Attract Area Youngsters To Blue Devil Gym

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Return To Action On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond Against The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison