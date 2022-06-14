Winchester city officials, businesses, express concerns over possible spike in energy bills

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Businesses and city officials in Winchester said they are concerned about a big spike in the next utility bill cycle.

Attorney John Coonrod has a multi-level office space in downtown Winchester. He said getting into the hotter months, having the AC on full blast is a necessity, as well as lighting for his office. He said both are big expenses.

However, Coonrod says up until now, his electricity bills have been reasonably priced.

“We’d like to see that continue,” Coonrad said. “But, it’s my understanding that the market might make it much less affordable for a lot of people.”

Coonrod says he is certain inflation paired with using more AC will increase his electricity bill, but he is not sure just how much yet.

“If it goes up 10 or 20 percent that’s not a big factor,” Coonrod said. “If it goes up 200 or 300 percent, that obviously becomes substantial. We did have an issue with gas prices a year ago during the winter, and we wouldn’t want to see a repeat of that with electricity.”

Meanwhile, city officials have worked to find the lowest utility rates.

Mayor Rex McIntyre said under normal circumstances, the city can find cheaper rates from other providers like Homefield giving the residents and businesses more options. However, now they are using Ameren as their only provider since it’s the cheapest.

“This year is probably the first year in at least five years that they haven’t been able to find a cheaper provider,” McIntyre said.

However, McIntyre said it’s inevitable Ameren will raise its prices, too.

“From what we see, for the month of June we’ll be getting a higher billing rate from Ameren,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said he is unsure how much the prices will raise. Right now city hall pays $200-$300 a month on utilities.

Coonrod and McIntyre said this could affect the residents the most.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.