Winchester to install automated meter readers to cut gas and water costs

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - City officials in Winchester are hoping to lower water and gas bills for their residents by installing an automated gas and water meter-reading system.

Winchester’s 1st Ward Alderman Lawrence Coultas said with the Advanced Meter Infrastructure System, residents will have meters installed in their homes that will report results back to City Hall.

Right now, the city has crews who must walk around and manually read meters.

Coultas said this new system could save money for locals who might not realize they are running up the bill.

“This will give us a way to see if there is a leak immediately,” Coultas said. “Whereas in the past if your meter was red one day, two days later you had a leak, you wouldn’t know it till the end of the month. So, you’d have 20-some days of leakage and not even know.”

He said this could also prevent water theft, which is common.

Coultas said the system costs about $415,000 to install.

However, it should ultimately save about $3,000-$4,000 on water and gas each month.

He said locals and businesses should have the Advanced Meter Infrastructure system installed by the end of July.

