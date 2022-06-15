Advertisement

ARPA funds still available in Adams County

Adams County Board Chairman Bret Austin Reviewed how much they've spent and how much they have left at the board meeting Monday night.
Adams County Board Chairman Bret Austin Reviewed how much they’ve spent and how much they have left at the board meeting Monday night.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County still has American Rescue Plan Act funds available and county board Chairman Bret Austin reviewed how much they’ve spent and how much they have left at the board meeting Tuesday night.

He said of the $12.7 million dollars they started with, they’ve spent $6.5 million and have $4.7 million for proposed project that they’ll review in July.

Austin said that leaves them with $1.4 million to be spent.

“What we’re really looking at is we’re making sure that we’ve got enough runway out there in front of us with the money we have left to do the projects that are important and that we don’t miss a project that’s important by just spending money in the immediate right here right now,” Austin said.

The board didn’t take any action on the review Tuesday night. They’ll review 13 proposed projects in July. which will include waterline and sewer replacements for the Villages of Clayton, Ursa and Payson, a sEcure Housing Project with GREDF.

