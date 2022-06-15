Advertisement

County Board recognizes Superintendent

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board recognized Superintendent Roy Webb for his achievements.

Attendees stood and congratulated Webb for his seven years of service at Quincy Public Schools as superintendent.

Webb gave a few remarks, focusing on the challenges he faced during the peak of COVID-19 and all he was able to overcome with the support of several county departments.

Webb is set to retire this summer.

