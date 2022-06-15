County Board recognizes Superintendent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board recognized Superintendent Roy Webb for his achievements.
Attendees stood and congratulated Webb for his seven years of service at Quincy Public Schools as superintendent.
Webb gave a few remarks, focusing on the challenges he faced during the peak of COVID-19 and all he was able to overcome with the support of several county departments.
Webb is set to retire this summer.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.