Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say

Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel Stanford.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – A grandmother has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of a 5-month-old infant in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Aug. 6, 2021, for reports of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, said that she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the child was not breathing.

The baby, 5-month-old Angel Stanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Angel’s primary cause of death was drowning, and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Following the results of the autopsy, coupled with evidence of methamphetamines in Camia’s blood at the time of Angel’s death, Camia was indicted earlier this month.

Police said the indictment was served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail, where she is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime and aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions
Homeowners between 12th and 18th Lind St area concerned and want city officials to do something...
Police to add more enforcement on Lind Street because of speeding drivers

Latest News

Chicago father allegedly drowns kids
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
The White House says it is looking into reports that two Americans fighting in Ukraine are...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine