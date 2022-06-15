Hannibal Central Services using higher budget to repair streets

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents might soon see new streets and sidewalks around town thanks to more money coming to Central Services.

Two years ago, a 16-year-old girl was injured by a storm water sewer on Union Street in Hannibal.

Residents like Lori McLeod have been wondering if the sewer would ever be fixed.

“Just the other day I was talking to my daughter about it. I’m wondering if anything was ever, you know, gonna get done about it,” McLeod said.

The Hannibal City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with Central Services getting a large portion.

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian said they will be replacing Union Street’s storm water sewer, adding a road near Industrial Park, installing runway lights at Hannibal Regional Airport, and replacing roads throughout the city.

“Most of these are majority being funded by grants so we are able to get a lot more done that way and so this is going to be one of our busier years for bigger projects,” Dorian said.

He said the Union Street project will cost $800,000, road projects will cost 750,000, Industrial Park will cost $700,000, and installing runway lights at Hannibal Regional Airport will cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

The city also plans to fix four streets in every ward.

Dorian said they want to start the Union Street project in August. He said it will require tearing up the street and sidewalks.

He said the city wants to pave 24 streets through the city’s street department. They have already fixed Shinn and Head Lanes.

