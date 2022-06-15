Advertisement

Hospital Report: June 15, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Terry Grimmer, age 74, of Quincy, died June 14 in University Hospital, Columbia, MO. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Harold L. Howard, age 86, died June 13 in Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, IL. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Alicia “Kay” Ashby, age 61, of Quincy died on June 2 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

There are no births to report today

