Hospitals see uptick in patients experiencing heat-related illness

QUINCY (WGEM) - Health professionals are urging people to stay indoors if possible and stay hydrated.

Nurses at Blessing Hospital have seen a slight increase in heat related illnesses and anticipate more.

Emergency Department Nurse Practitioner Deanna Baird says it’s important to hydrate even before going outside. She also says to take the proper precautions and to not ignore the warning signs of heat exhaustion.

“If you feel like you’re hot or thirsty, you are already dehydrated,” Baird said. “Get inside, cool down, and if you do find someone who is confused out in there yard and not acting themselves, hot skin, not able to take care of themselves, please take care of them, call 911 and get them inside if you can.”

Baird said people experiencing heat exhaustion involves profuse sweating and cramping. With heat stroke, there is confusion and no sweating.

She says if you’re experiencing heat stroke symptoms to call 911 immediately.

