Local Scouts share importance of Flag Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Flag Day began on June 14, 1777.

254 years later, this day continues to celebrate the adoption of our nation’s flag.

At the Saukenauk Scout Reservation, the scouts take the raising and lowering of the American flag seriously, beginning and ending their days with a flag ceremony.

“When you raise them, you raise the American Flag first and then you raise the two outer ones and then all the troops raise theirs once the cargo gets back,” said Byron Diprima. “Then when you lower them you lower the troops first and then you lower the two outer ones and lower the American Flag”

The scouts are trained on how to properly fold the flag and respect it through every step.

“Make sure you you’re not just like wadding it up, but to fold it properly because it’s not just a piece of cloth. It represents something important,” said Alyssa Collins.

While raising the flags is routine here at the camp grounds, some scouts do it for other reasons.

“Raising up the American Flag and all these flags is just respectful for the country,” said Connor Shultz.

“It’s representing our nation, like the country we live in,” said Ryan Dula.

Bravery, valor, justice, and perseverance: All represented by our nation’s flag.

