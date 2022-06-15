Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Homeowners between 12th and 18th Lind St area concerned and want city officials to do something...
Police to add more enforcement on Lind Street because of speeding drivers
Mental Health Bill could fill licensed professional shortage
Local mental health treatment center reacts to new Illinois law

Latest News

Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Central Lee Lady Hawks Win Their 4th Straight Game On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 14) Part I