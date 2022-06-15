Advertisement

New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation

The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mark Twain Brewery in Hannibal has new owners and they are planning to transform the building.

Friendship Brewing Company owners Brian Nolan and David Brewer have two breweries in Wentzville and Flint Hill, and they bought the Hannibal property in March.

They want to put the bar at the front of the building, move the main entrance to Main Street, and add a beer garden.

“We will have some live music and then also we want to take greater advantage of the view of the river. So, we are trying to work on our upstairs and add some balcony space,” Nolan said.

Brewer said they are facing a lot of supply chain issues, so construction is likely to finish after the summer.

