Quincy releases summer road project list

QUINCY (WGEM) - Summer is normally a time for major road work projects, and Quincy city official say this summer is no exception.

Engineering manager Steve Bange said there are six projects starting in July which includes repairing concrete curbs on North 8th Street from Main to Vermont and pavement repair in an alley from South 12th to South 4th Streets between Park Place and Jersey.

The projects are set to cost in total $660,000. Bange said while the length of the projects can vary, they are hoping to complete work on alleyway between Park Place and Jersey by mid August.

“We do hope to get that done before school starts for the junior high since it is close to the junior high and I know parents will use that alleyway to drop kids off or pick kids up,” Bange said.

Businesses are also excited about the projects, but concerned as well.

Wellman florist part-owner Ann Riutzel said is glad to hear that North 11th between Vermont and Broadway will get repaved along with the alley between North 10th to North 11th Streets between Vermont & Broadway.

She said a lot of customers use the alley and she’s seen a lot of potholes on the road that need to be filled. But she said she hopes customers will still be able to access their business.

“We just hope it doesn’t last too long because with us not having parking on Broadway it will be hard for people to get to us so hopefully it won’t take too long once they start the project,” Riutzel said.

Some of the planned projects for July include:

Repairing concrete curb at various locations on North 8th Street from Maine to Vermont.

Installation of gutter and addressing storm water drainage at 3rd Street and Ohio.

Replacing deteriorated pavement and additional gutter work from South 5th to South 6th Streets between Kentucky and York.

Bange said they are also still working on projects they began in the spring which include:

Water and sewer work, along with roadway reconstruction and sidewalk repair on Payson Avenue from 16th to 20th Streets.

Water and sewer work along with roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair on South 8th and 9th Streets, between Harrison to Van Buren.

Sidewalk and resurfacing on North 12th Street.

Work on Monroe from 16th to 18th Streets.

Bange said they will be updating a map of their projects soon.

