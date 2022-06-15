Advertisement

Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans are underway to bring former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally to the Adams County Fairgrounds next week.

Organizers of the Save America Rally signed a contract with the Adams County Fair Board to reserve the fairgrounds June 24-26, Fair Board spokeswoman Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said.

It is still unclear if Trump will attend the rally, but insiders told WGEM News’ Illinois Capitol Bureau that plans are being made to accommodate the former president during a campaign event supporting Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland). Shriver-Hackamack said the signed contract does not specify who will be in attendance.

Miller is in a tight race for the Illinois 15th Congressional District against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville). The downstate Republicans were drawn into the same district by Democratic state lawmakers during the redistricting process in Springfield.

Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) is also vying for support from Trump. He has been seen at several events with Trump and privately met with the former president during a trip to the Mar-a-Lago club. Bailey and Miller have endorsed each other for their respective races.

Recent polls have shown a significant shift in the Illinois GOP gubernatorial race with Bailey taking the lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. A Trump endorsement days before the June 28 primary could help solidify Bailey’s influence on the current Illinois GOP.

While many in the suburbs have tried to distance themselves from the former president, downstate Republican lawmakers and voters still strongly support Trump.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Homeowners between 12th and 18th Lind St area concerned and want city officials to do something...
Police to add more enforcement on Lind Street because of speeding drivers

Latest News

The veterans' home in Manteno, Illinois.
COVID-19 outbreak in Manteno Veterans’ Home, one resident has passed away
The Adams County Board recognizes Superintendent Roy Webb for his achievements.
County Board recognizes Superintendent
Central Lee Lady Hawks Win Their 4th Straight Game On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 14) Part I
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list