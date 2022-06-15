Summer camps work to keep campers safe

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Saukenauk Scout Reservation is hosting the Boy Scouts of America this week in the middle of this heat wave.

“Well mostly I’m trying to stay in the shade as much as possible, so whenever I’m walking somewhere I always try to weave in between trees,” said camper Zach Joyce.

Camp Director David Gilbert says they’re doing their best to protect campers from the sun and heat with sunscreen and water -- and a bit of creativity.

“We try to take some of our program that we do during the day and move that into the evening, or at least the shade,” Gilbert said. “Last night we did this really cool program where we took glow sticks and decorated our two ziplines, gave kids a whole bunch of glow stick wristbands, necklaces and sent them across the zipline, played some music. It was an absolute blast.”

Gilbert says in addition to changing activity times, they have also changed the menu.

“So, last night we were going to have a thick, hearty beef stew, but we replaced it with a giant sub sandwich,” he said. “They were a good three feet long. Kids absolutely loved it, and it was cooler than what’s basically a thick stew.”

Campers say they are adding more water to their routine so that they can stay safe and continue to have fun.

“I’m definitely refilling my water bottle a whole lot more,” said Maria Knutsen, assistant senior patrol leader, Troop 2019. “There’s a lot more stations, too, where you can get water.”

Staffers and campers both say that the heat is not stopping them from having a blast this week at camp.

Once this camp is done, the Boy Scouts will host camps at Saukenauk Scout Reservation throughout July and August.

