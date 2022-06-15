Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

