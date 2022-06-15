Tracking Potential for Strong Storms

A weak cold front is nearing the Tri-States as of Wednesday evening, and this front will serve as the instigator for strong to severe thunderstorms. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for the entire Tri-States, and a level 2 of 5 risk for parts of Scotland, Clark and Lee counties where the risk is a bit higher. Gusty winds is the main threat from the storms that develop during the Wednesday evening and overnight hours.

The storms will clear out by daybreak on Thursday, but the storm chances do not end there. The cold front will stall overhead Thursday, meaning another hot and humid day is in store for the region. Due to this, heat advisories have been extended through 8PM Thursday for Knox, Lewis, Adams, and Brown counties and all counties South of that line. Feel like temperatures will once again climb up to 100-105.

Thursday night, storms will again develop along the cold front, and will bring the chance for hail and gusty winds to the rest of the Tri-States, where there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Behind the front, the region will see a brief cool down, back into the upper 80′s for Friday and Saturday.

