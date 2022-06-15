Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house. (Source: WFSB)
By Erin Edwards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Residents in a certain Connecticut neighborhood have reported more bear sightings lately that included one of the large animals taking over a woman’s kitchen.

On Monday, Shannon Davis said she was startled to see a bear in her home. And it wasn’t until she saw her cat sitting outside staring at a window that she thought something was wrong.

“It was just a weird look on the cat, and then I saw a shadow walk by the window,” Davis said.

WFSB reported the bear broke into Davis’ house through a window and made its way to the kitchen.

“It was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” she said.

Davis said she then ran to her neighbor and asked for help.

“He started banging on the door. The bear then went into my room and climbed out my window,” she said.

The Winsted resident said there wasn’t a lot of damage from the incident.

“There was a lollipop stuck to the rug and a pulled-out snack tray,” Davis said. “But there was only a package of vanilla wafers and Dots missing.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported the bear population has been steadily growing in the area. In 2022, there has been a 20% increase in calls regarding a bear.

“This is a pretty big increase for us,” Chris Lewis of the Environmental Conservation Police Division said.

Lewis said keeping food sources away from bears is vital in keeping the animals away.

“Bears are attracted to food. So, remove the food source, and the bears don’t have a reason to come to visit your yard or house,” Lewis said.

