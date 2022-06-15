We have two different weather alerts for today

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect through the day, coming to an end later tonight. Please stay safe in the heat. Extreme heat is the number one weather related killer in the U.S.

We are still under our warm and humid airmass. Therefore, it is another warm and muggy morning as temperatures are in the 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 90s again. Dewpoints are starting off in the 70s but they will go down into the 60s through the day. This will improve humidity levels, but only slightly. So heat index values will range from 100° to 103°. We have mostly sunny skies to start the day, but I am expecting a few more clouds late in the morning and early afternoon. That will be followed by more sunshine, briefly. A cold front will approach the Tri-States this evening, building clouds back into the area. Then showers and thunderstorms will arrive. The current timing of the storms look to arrive after 7 PM for the northwestern tier of the Tri-States. Then, those storms will move southeastward through the rest of the area through the rest of the evening and the first half of the night. As the storms develop along and just ahead of this front, a few of the storms may be strong to severe. This will not be a big severe weather day for us by any means, but a few of the storms may produce some strong wind gusts and/or some large hail. Thankfully for the second half of the night, the storms will weaken and the severe weather threat will come to an end. The front will then stall out to the south of us, along I-70.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny, but very gradually through the day clouds will start returning to the area as the stalled front to our south slowly lifts back northward towards us. This stalled front will be the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms for the evening and nighttime hours. A storm or two could be strong to severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts and large hail. As for temperatures, we will remain above normal with highs in the low 90s.

This evening and first half of the night. (maxuser | WGEM)

