Advertisement

We have two different weather alerts for today

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue today. These come to an end tonight.
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue today. These come to an end tonight.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect through the day, coming to an end later tonight. Please stay safe in the heat. Extreme heat is the number one weather related killer in the U.S.

We are still under our warm and humid airmass. Therefore, it is another warm and muggy morning as temperatures are in the 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 90s again. Dewpoints are starting off in the 70s but they will go down into the 60s through the day. This will improve humidity levels, but only slightly. So heat index values will range from 100° to 103°. We have mostly sunny skies to start the day, but I am expecting a few more clouds late in the morning and early afternoon. That will be followed by more sunshine, briefly. A cold front will approach the Tri-States this evening, building clouds back into the area. Then showers and thunderstorms will arrive. The current timing of the storms look to arrive after 7 PM for the northwestern tier of the Tri-States. Then, those storms will move southeastward through the rest of the area through the rest of the evening and the first half of the night. As the storms develop along and just ahead of this front, a few of the storms may be strong to severe. This will not be a big severe weather day for us by any means, but a few of the storms may produce some strong wind gusts and/or some large hail. Thankfully for the second half of the night, the storms will weaken and the severe weather threat will come to an end. The front will then stall out to the south of us, along I-70.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny, but very gradually through the day clouds will start returning to the area as the stalled front to our south slowly lifts back northward towards us. This stalled front will be the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms for the evening and nighttime hours. A storm or two could be strong to severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts and large hail. As for temperatures, we will remain above normal with highs in the low 90s.

This evening and first half of the night.
This evening and first half of the night.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Homeowners between 12th and 18th Lind St area concerned and want city officials to do something...
Police to add more enforcement on Lind Street because of speeding drivers
Mental Health Bill could fill licensed professional shortage
Local mental health treatment center reacts to new Illinois law

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of Missouri, Iowa and...
Heat Wave Continues Wednesday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
Some counties upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning