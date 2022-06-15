Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 15) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Return To The Prep Gridiron As Contact Days Roll On And QU Lady Hawks Head Basketball Coach Kaci Bailey Finalizes 2022 Recruiting Class

Central Lee Lady Hawks Face HTC On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
Summer Conditioning Program Underway For QND Raiders Football Program
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite the high temperatures and humidity that has gripped the Tri-States this week, it was a back to work Tuesday for members of the Quincy Notre Dame football program earlier today. The players and coaches hit the turf at 4:00 p.m. ready to resume their summer conditioning program with shoulder pads, shorts, and helmets on. QND head coach Jack Cornell shared a few words with his squad before they started drills regarding remaining smart when dealing with the weather conditions. Staying hydrated and being smart were of course two of the main keys Cornell stressed during his 5 minute meting with his squad. Cornell also took time out to share a few thoughts on dealing with the elements with the WGEM Sports-Cam. Quincy Notre Dame senior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Charlie Lavery and Offensive/Defensive Lineman Wilson Henning also had some insight to share at 10th & Jackson.

Quincy University head women’s basketball coach Kaci Bailey has assembled her first recruiting class with the Lady Hawks. Bailey is set to bring in 3 experienced players from the junior college ranks and 1 from the Illinois prep ranks. We’ll have an update...

