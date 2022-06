WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 14) 4th Ranked Central Lee Lady Hawks Cruise Past HTC On The Prep Softball Dirt In The Hawkeye State And The Quincy Gems Split A Doubleheader Against The Cape Catfish QND Raiders Football Team Continue To “Put In The Work” During Workouts At 10th & Jackson

Central Lee Volleyball Standout Signs NLI In Donnellson, Iowa (WGEM)