Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions

Latest News

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run
The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly...
Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings
Buff City Soap will have a grand opening ceremony when they open their doors at 9:00 a.m....
Buff City Soap prepares for Quincy grand opening
Owners of Heartland Fireworks in Wayland, Missouri, say they're running low on some popular...
Firework industry dealing with supply shortages