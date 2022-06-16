Board members work to get shading for Scott County Memorial pool

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - You, and your kids, could soon be safer at one pool in Scott County.

Scott County Pool board members are working to get a grant from the American Academy of Dermatology to place a permanent shade structure at the Scott County Memorial Pool.

Right now, it has no shading.

Pool board member Molly Traw said the Shade Structure Program Grant could award the pool up to $8,000 to pay for materials and installation.

“It takes about a year’s worth of community education to be able to apply for the grant,” Traw said. “We’ve been partnering with our community. We have partnered with our school district, with the public library, prairie land FS, and Scott County Health Department.”

However, they are still missing a letter of recommendation from a local dermatologist which she said the pool board is working hard to find.

In the meantime, Traw said they have been giving sun safety lessons to kids.

