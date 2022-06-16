Advertisement

Brown County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, makes protocol changes

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - COVID cases are on the rise, and they’re affecting some areas of the Tri-States more than others.

The Brown County Health Department announced Wednesday they will be locking their doors to keep their staff and clients safe.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged Brown County has a high transmission location after the county posted 15 new positive cases.

Brown County Public Health Dept. Administrator Betty Coonrod said that visitors need to call upon arrival for assistance.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to do this for a long time. We don’t like doing it,” Coonrod said. “We’re continuing all of our services. We’re not eliminating any. We’re just trying to be a little more careful.”

Coonrod said staying home when sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of illnesses.

The Brown County Health Department is also providing free at-home testing kits.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions

Latest News

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run
Buff City Soap will have a grand opening ceremony when they open their doors at 9:00 a.m....
Buff City Soap prepares for Quincy grand opening
Owners of Heartland Fireworks in Wayland, Missouri, say they're running low on some popular...
Firework industry dealing with supply shortages
Owners of Heartland Fireworks in Wayland, Missouri, say they're running low on some popular...
Wayland, Missouri, fireworks store dealing with supply issues
Many small businesses are feeling the effects of high gas prices and inflation. For one...
Mt. Sterling restaurant feeling effects of gas prices, inflation