Brown County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, makes protocol changes

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - COVID cases are on the rise, and they’re affecting some areas of the Tri-States more than others.

The Brown County Health Department announced Wednesday they will be locking their doors to keep their staff and clients safe.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged Brown County has a high transmission location after the county posted 15 new positive cases.

Brown County Public Health Dept. Administrator Betty Coonrod said that visitors need to call upon arrival for assistance.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to do this for a long time. We don’t like doing it,” Coonrod said. “We’re continuing all of our services. We’re not eliminating any. We’re just trying to be a little more careful.”

Coonrod said staying home when sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of illnesses.

The Brown County Health Department is also providing free at-home testing kits.

