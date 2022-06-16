Advertisement

Buff City Soap prepares for Quincy grand opening

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new business is set to open its doors in Quincy Thursday.

Staff at City Soap’s latest location, 6236 Broadway, spent their day making sure everything as in place for the grand opening.

Staff said their handmade, plant-based soaps and body products are made in-store daily.

Manager Melissa Gerdes said, based on the feedback they’ve been getting from pop ups and other appearances, she’s ready for a very busy Thursday morning.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “The word is out. I do have some people taking vacation days to come in for our grand opening, taking the day off of work to see what we’re all about.”

In addition to sales throughout the store, Gerdes said vendors will be on hand, serving things like coffee and shaved ice.

She said this is important to the community as people should have access to plant-based products made in their own community.

“A lot of people are suffering from allergies, skin issues and everyone is wanting to go natural so it’s just a good, good addition to our community,” Gerdes said. “It gives us a choice that we can keep our people here in town.”

The store will open at 9 a.m.

