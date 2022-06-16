Firework industry dealing with supply shortages

QUINCY (WGEM) - Firework season is in full swing as the Fourth of July nears, but distribution issues mean that some stores may not have full stock.

The owners of Heartland Fireworks in Wayland, Missouri say they are running low on some popular items this year, such as the fan favorite parachutes.

They say they ordered months in advance because they had concerns about potential supply shortages.

Product has been manufactured, but there are major distribution issues.

“We are held up in California. We have our containers setting for approximately two months already. And right now they’re sitting on the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway waiting for an engine to come hook on to pull it to Kansas City,” said co-owner Dan Buntin.

According to co-owner Cindy Buntin, they are ready to adjust if they do not get enough supplies. “You know we’re going to need the product and you know if the containers don’t come then we’ll need to purchase from the US,” said Buntin.

Despite many products taking longer to get on the shelves, the co-owners say they are still expecting business to be good over the next few weeks.

