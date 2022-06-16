First responders visit summer school in Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - First responders visited a Hannibal school to build connections with students.

Veterans Elementary School in Hannibal hosted a show-and-tell event promoting the duties of the police, ambulance, fire and Air Evac departments.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said the first responders enjoy interacting with kids not only to educate them, but to also show them all the things they do every day.

“We want to instill that they can trust us but we also want to give them an opportunity to maybe take a look at what we do and our jobs cause you never know when you may have planted a seed to have a future firefighter, or police officer, or EMS professional,” Kempker said.

Kempker said they hope by exposing the children to what they do, they can build a better connection with the students.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.