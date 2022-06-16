Advertisement

First responders visit summer school in Hannibal

Veterans Elementary School hosted Emergency Services for a show-and-tell day.
Veterans Elementary School hosted Emergency Services for a show-and-tell day.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - First responders visited a Hannibal school to build connections with students.

Veterans Elementary School in Hannibal hosted a show-and-tell event promoting the duties of the police, ambulance, fire and Air Evac departments.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said the first responders enjoy interacting with kids not only to educate them, but to also show them all the things they do every day.

“We want to instill that they can trust us but we also want to give them an opportunity to maybe take a look at what we do and our jobs cause you never know when you may have planted a seed to have a future firefighter, or police officer, or EMS professional,” Kempker said.

Kempker said they hope by exposing the children to what they do, they can build a better connection with the students.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on 600th block Quincy
Shooting at 6th and Cherry streets in Quincy
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation

Latest News

JWCC gets approval to expand their Workforce Development Center through EDA grant
JWCC approved for expansion of Workforce Development
Sexual assault survivor Kaylyn Ahn speaks during a bill signing ceremony in Chicago on June 16,...
New Illinois laws protect sexual assault survivors
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
Quincy Police vehicle
UPDATE: No suspects identified, victim recovering from Wednesday night’s shooting