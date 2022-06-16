Advertisement

Great River Honor Flight launches 59th mission

Looking at the names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the Great River Honor Flight's 58th mission.(Great River Honor Flight)
By Jim Roberts
Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight left John Wood Community College Thursday morning on its 59th mission to Washington D.C.

Approximately 30 Tri-State veterans left for D.C. at 2 a.m.

From JWCC the veterans and their guardians will take a bus to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to Washington.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial and the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.

Next will be a tour of Washington as well as a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

The Washington trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

The veterans and guardians will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis.

A charter bus will bring them back to the JWCC campus. The expected arrival time back in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.

The Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Since then, 1,886 Tri-State veterans have participated in this program.

A detailed itinerary for the 59th mission can be viewed on the Great River Honor Flight website.

