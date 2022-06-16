Hannibal School Board votes to change vaping policy, approves preliminary budget

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There were a lot of items on the Hannibal School Board’s agenda Wednesday night, including the approval of the preliminary budget for 2022-23 and making changes to the vaping policy.

There will be a lot more educational resources for students who have repeated offenses of vaping next school year.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said that 116 of the instances where students were caught vaping last year were smoking nicotine.

There were 13 times when students were caught with THC in their vapes.

Johnson proposed that the board change the vaping discipline policy to only suspend students with a first offense for five days, instead of ten, and provide them with education on the dangers of vaping.

The board amended Johnson’s proposal and voted to refer students who were caught vaping to the juvenile officer as vaping is illegal for minors in Missouri.

“As I mentioned to the board, I think a lot of our young people, they feel that it’s not as dangerous as smoking cigarettes used to be... We have been trying to put things out for families and also for our students to identify its really more dangerous,” Johnson said.

The board also approved the 2022-23 preliminary budget. Their estimated revenue is $45,900,924. Their estimated expenditures will cost $45,830,597.

Johnson said salaries and fuel costs will be some of the larger amounts of the budget.

She said the official budget must be approved by July 1.

The school board also approved raising lunch prices by a dime next year and keeping masks optional in school.

