High temperatures leading to more heat-related emergencies

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Ambulance reported that the past few days have been filled with heat emergencies.

Some of the highest levels of concern are for outdoor workers. Many are having to adjust their schedules as they look for ways to beat the heat.

These changes mean that businesses like Randy Dietrich Construction have had to adjust their way of working.

“Definitely have to wake up earlier, beat the heat. Like 4:40, 5 that’s a good time and then we’ll get off around noon,” said Joe Dietrich a Randy Dietrich Construction roofer.

Adams County EMS officials said you will need to adjust your outdoor routine during this heat. They say they’ve been on too many heat emergency calls that could have been prevented with some precaution.

“Make sure you’re eating and drinking properly. Lots of fluids. Limit your amount of exposure to the sunlight. Dress appropriately. Make sure the clothes you’re wearing are easy to vent, kid of light. Wear a hat. Wear sunscreen,” said Adams County EMS Dan Fross.

According to Fross they are also working to do everything they can to make their calls as effective as possible. “We’re going to try to move a little bit quicker. Try to get our patient in the back of the ambulance where it’s going to be cooler, we have a good A/C system. And if we can it just depends on what our situation is and our scene, if we can have the patient inside. Get them out of the sun or get them in the shade. That’s going to be the best case scenario for us.”

Fross said even the most fit and athletic people can suffer from heat-related illnesses.

According to EMS officials, some signs that you are having a heat stroke or are dealing with heat-related exhaustion are headaches, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness, and rapid breathing and heart rate.

