Hot and humid with possible strong thunderstorms tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory was reissued for much of the Tri-States. This advisory runs through 8 PM. Please stay safe in the heat.

A cold front has stalled over the Tri-States this morning, running west to east almost splitting us in half. The northern tier is starting off with temperatures in the low 70s, while the southern tier is in the upper 70s to low 80s. Early on, we are starting off the day with some clouds, but those are moving southward. They will clear the area through the morning leading to sunshine for the rest of the day. It is going to be another very hot day with highs mainly in the mid 90s. With humidity still in place though, feels like temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s. As we head into tonight, the stalled cold front will be the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms. The majority of the models are indicating a robust nighttime thunderstorm complex will develop to our west and then will move eastward towards us. These storms may be strong to severe. Strong wind gusts would be the primary threat. Since the storms will be very efficient rain makers, some isolated flooding will be possible. The threat for hail and an isolated tornado are lower, but not zero. It will be important that you have a way to receive watches and warnings as you may be asleep when these storms roll through. One way to get those alerts is to download our free WGEM StormTrak Weather app in the Google Play store or in the Apple App store. The storms will continue through the night, moving through the Tri-States from the northwest to the southeast. They should clear the area by tomorrow morning.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible overnight. (maxuser | WGEM)

