JWCC approved for expansion of Workforce Development

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College is expanding their Workforce Development Center.

A year after being awarded an Economic Development Administration grant, construction has been approved.

JWCC Dean of Operations Bill Latour said the projects estimated cost is now at $6.1 million with an expansion of about 14,000 square-feet.

He said the expansion will include three new truck training bays along with doubling the size of the welding center, as well as a new entrance to the building. A new computer lab will also be installed with virtual-reality learning.

John Wood’s dean of operations says, the bid process will begin mid-July.

“We do have a need to expand for additional offering additional training additional programs to create more jobs for the community,” Latour said.

Construction is set to begin by the end of the summer and the project is expected to be done by the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.