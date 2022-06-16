Kenna’s Closet relocates to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you are in need of baby clothes or children’s toys, you now have another store you can go to in the tri-states.

Kenna’s Closet, a children’s clothing store, officially opened its doors in Pittsfield, Illinois at 125 North Madison Street which is centrally located in the square.

The shop’s name is in honor of co-owner Cody Poor and her husband’s four-year-old daughter who passed away.

Poor said she loved clothes and making people look pretty. So, the shop sells infant attire, children’s toys, and more.

“Me and my mother-in-law opened in May of last year in Mount Sterling, Illinois,” Poor said. “And, for economic reasons, we moved back to Pittsfield because we’re from Pittsfield.”

Poor says while Mount Sterling was a good spot to do business they are ultimately satisfied with the re-location to Pittsfield because it’s more centrally located.

