Mark Twain Cave Complex to expand business in downtown for cave, trolley tours

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Mark Twain Cave Complex is planning to open a new location in downtown to attract more more people for their trolley and cave tours.

Owner Austin Curry said they operate around 30 tours which last 45 minutes every day.

Tour guides drive around the city while teaching guests about Hannibal’s history.

Curry said they purchased the old Hannibal trolley company on North Main Street back in March… and they are currently renovating it.

“I think it’ll add to our whole complex. We want to sell cave tours out of there as well as the truck tours. We are also gonna open up a retail shop, more Hannibal based.”

Curry said they hope to finish renovations by the end of summer.

