Advertisement

Mt. Sterling restaurant makes adjustments due to staffing shortages

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING (WGEM) - Hagel 1891 is one business that has felt the adverse effects of high gas prices and inflation, as well as staffing shortages.

The restaurants had to make adjustments to their hours due to a staffing shortage.

Ideally, Hagel 1891 employs 30 people, but Hagel 1891 General Manager Matt Walker said that during the shortage, four people would work per shift.

He said that because of Mt. Sterling’s lack of restaurants, it makes finding experienced workers a challenge.

“It’s difficult,” Walker said. “In my experience in food service we’d have people come from ‘oh you worked here or you worked here that’s just down the street,’ well here down the street is 45 minutes away.”

He said that Hagel 1891 is nearly full staffed now.

During the shortage, Walker said the restaurant experienced a 20 percent decrease in sales.

To keep the business running, workers had to “shift-to-assist.”

Service Manager Norma Gooding said that every worker had to acquire new skills to make things run smoothly.

“We were hurting pretty bad,” Gooding said. “It really hurt our business. A lot of managers had to step into roles, a lot of my servers had to really step up and learn new jobs they’d never done before just to keep us open.”

Hagel 1891′s current hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11a.m. to 2p.m., Friday 11a.m. to 2p.m., and Saturday 4p.m. to 9p.m..

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Adams County arrests
Five arrested in burglary bust
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller
The Quincy City Council met Monday night and discussed several position appointments as well as...
Quincy City Council appoints multiple positions

Latest News

Summer camps work to keep campers safe
Summer camps work to keep campers safe
The Mark Twain Cave Complex is planning to open a new location in downtown to attract more more...
Mark Twain Cave Complex to expand business in downtown for cave, trolley tours
HPS preliminary budget, vaping
Hannibal School Board votes to change vaping policy, approves preliminary budget
Kenna's Closet relocates to Pittsfield
Kenna’s Closet relocates to Pittsfield