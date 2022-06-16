Mt. Sterling restaurant makes adjustments due to staffing shortages

MT. STERLING (WGEM) - Hagel 1891 is one business that has felt the adverse effects of high gas prices and inflation, as well as staffing shortages.

The restaurants had to make adjustments to their hours due to a staffing shortage.

Ideally, Hagel 1891 employs 30 people, but Hagel 1891 General Manager Matt Walker said that during the shortage, four people would work per shift.

He said that because of Mt. Sterling’s lack of restaurants, it makes finding experienced workers a challenge.

“It’s difficult,” Walker said. “In my experience in food service we’d have people come from ‘oh you worked here or you worked here that’s just down the street,’ well here down the street is 45 minutes away.”

He said that Hagel 1891 is nearly full staffed now.

During the shortage, Walker said the restaurant experienced a 20 percent decrease in sales.

To keep the business running, workers had to “shift-to-assist.”

Service Manager Norma Gooding said that every worker had to acquire new skills to make things run smoothly.

“We were hurting pretty bad,” Gooding said. “It really hurt our business. A lot of managers had to step into roles, a lot of my servers had to really step up and learn new jobs they’d never done before just to keep us open.”

Hagel 1891′s current hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11a.m. to 2p.m., Friday 11a.m. to 2p.m., and Saturday 4p.m. to 9p.m..

