New Illinois laws protect sexual assault survivors

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Many survivors of sexual assault face challenges when they try to receive treatment and legal assistance after they are abused. Gov. JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Thursday to help address some of those obstacles for survivors.

One of the laws changes the state’s criminal code by stating people are unable to give consent while they are intoxicated, even if the accused assaulted didn’t provide the substance to them. It also clarifies that the abuser knew or should have reasonably known that the victim was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This change is personal for Kaylyn Ahn, who was raped while she was voluntarily intoxicated on July 16, 2021. Ahn said the boy she was seeing at that time knew she wasn’t able to consent but still assaulted her in the back of his father’s car.

“I blamed myself every single day,” Ahn said. “I thought it was my fault. I thought I did not deserve to call it rape.”

Ahn decided she felt comfortable coming forward to report the incident to the police three months later. Unfortunately, Ahn found out law enforcement would not investigate her case because it did not qualify as rape under Illinois state law. An officer told her there was “absolutely no way” a prosecutor would take the case. That officer also told Ahn that she should try to not let it happen again and move on.

“I am one in thousands of survivors who have been denied safety, protection, or justice by the legal system,” Ahn said. “I am telling my story because my pain is not an individual loss but a systemic failure of a legal system that has time and time again failed to protect us.”

Ahn was an 18-year-old staff member for Rep. Mark Walker (D-Chicago) when the situation played out. She told him something needed to be done to address the loophole and Walker sponsored House Bill 5441 to ensure survivors could seek justice to the fullest extent of the law.

Bill signing ceremonies are usually celebratory occasions with smiles and hugs between lawmakers and advocates. With the seriousness of the legislation signed Thursday, you could see many people holding back tears and honoring the courage of Ahn stepping up for change.

“We’re going to help them seek justice as a result of this law,” Pritzker said. “We’re also sending a message to anyone out there who thinks that this a crime that they can perpetrate and not get caught or prosecuted for as well as law enforcement that now the tools exist for people to be caught and prosecuted.”

The other proposal signed into law Thursday allows survivors to receive medical care for 180 days after an assault instead of the current window of 90 days. It also guarantees that survivors seeking treatment see a medical forensic examiner and other trauma-informed staff trained to care for survivors.

Under Senate Bill 3023, survivors can also decline to bill their health insurance provider for the emergency care they receive if they are not the primary policyholder. Sponsors say this change can help people who may share health insurance with an abusive partner or family member. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) has long advocated for survivors and became emotional watching Ahn tell her story.

“Every time we bring about change to our laws, it represents someone who was failed by our laws,” said Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago). “It represents a hard-learned lesson for someone. And very often, they are nameless and faceless because it is a prosecutor who pointed out a problem or a physician who pointed out a problem.”

Cassidy thanked Ahn and all survivors who have come forward pushing for change to help others.

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault celebrated the signing of both bills and noted they affirm essential, common-sense protections and services for survivors. CEO Carrie Ward said affirmative consent is a baseline for sexual contact and addressing the loophole will ensure perpetrators can’t escape prosecution.

“Senate Bill 3023 expands survivor access to necessary medical treatment in a timeframe that is consistent with national recommendations and provides a clearer path to navigating the complicated steps often involved with managing insurance claims and related documentation,” Ward said.

Both laws took effect immediately.

